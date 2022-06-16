Former hurler takes on mammoth trek across US for Bodywhys 

A former Dublin minor hurler who is in recovery from an eating disorder is cycling 6,000 kilometres across the US to raise funds for Bodywhys.

Cormac Ryan entered treatment in Lois Bridges clinic a year ago and is now in recovery. He was one of three men who told their stories of living with eating disorders on a documentary called Unspoken last year.

Currently in Illinois, Cormac had cycled around 4,000kms up to yesterday, after starting his journey in San Francisco in mid-May.

He aims to complete the trek in New York on June 26, with a goal of raising €20,000 for Bodywhys, the eating disorders association of Ireland.

He also wants to raise awareness of eating disorders, especially among males and has named his journey Project EDucate.

He believes there is a lack of awareness about eating disorders, and says his disorder lay hidden for years because he did not realise himself that he had one.

“I cannot believe the turnaround for me in a year," he said.

I am still absolutely in recovery but I can manage the tough days. I am very thankful.

He is keen to stress that while over-exercising can be one element of an eating disorder for some people, it is not the case for him because sport, especially hurling, has always been a big part of his life.

On his decision to cycle solo across the US, he says: “It was a bit daunting at the start. I had always been fascinated by people who undertook these kind of outlandish endurance-type journeys.”

“This America thing has been in my head for about six or seven years.”

Despite the heavy toll on his bicycle, he says he has not had any major setbacks, apart from two punctures. He also suffered sunburn to his lips while crossing the desert in Nevada.

He has only taken two days off cycling so far — one in Utah and another in Kansas where he met up with a cousin who travelled to meet him.

On average, he cycles around 160kms a day.

But he says: “My longest one was 250 kms when I was in Kansas. I did 800kms across Kansas in four days.”

Cormac Ryan on the US highway, he's completed 4,000kms of 6,000km target.

Among the toughest areas was Nevada because of the heat, and long periods without places to stop to get water.

He recalls: “There were days in Nevada where I could cycle 170kms between water stops.”

He had accommodation booked for each night in the first half of the expedition, and spent as much time working on preparing his route as he did on physically preparing for the cycle.

“I was meticulous on the research I was doing. I had accommodation booked from San Francisco to Colorado Springs but from Colorado Springs, it is more built up so it is easier to find somewhere.”

Each evening after reaching his destination, he has to service his bike and wash clothes, as well as updating social media. He also has to plan his route for the next day.

He says: “Life is extremely simple when doing something like this.”

You have to be really comfortable with your own thoughts.

Last year, just after he left treatment, he and cousin Stephen Ryan and friend Niall O’Donnell cycled from Achill to Athens and raised just under €50,000 for Bodywhys and Pieta House.

He has been given sponsorship by clothing company HUH for his latest trip.

Donations can be made to the Project EDucate page on idonate.