Unusual question format may have proved a challenge in Junior Cycle German 

Leaving Cert business students today faced topical questions on remote working and inflation, while an unusual question format in the German exam may have proved to challenge for Junior Cycle students.

All in all, students were very happy after the Junior Cycle German exam, according to Clodagh Mackle, subject representative with the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland.

"They were quite nervous going in because, like any language paper, you can't predict what is going to be on the paper.”

“Overall, I thought it was very accessible to the majority of students but it may have stretched the traditional ordinary level student, some of the reading comprehension questions and also some of the written section may have stretched them.”

In 2019, the sample paper included one long piece of writing. "But today there were three sections to the written section, whereas the sample paper had two.”

"The majority of my students when they walked out of the exam, I could hear them say ‘what about question 19?’. So they felt the instructions weren't clear on the first written piece, was it an e-mail? Was it a text message?”

Students had to answer five questions here before they were required to turn over the page where they were asked a further nine questions.

"Students may have written more in the first section before turning over the page and realising they had nine more questions to answer.”

“Other than that, the common-level paper and the listening exam were "very doable".

"The German was very clear on the listening. On the paper itself, there's always a past tense question and I thought this one was very nice," Ms Mackle added.

"It was 'what did you do in your Christmas holidays?' so students would have the opportunity here too to use a couple of verbs in the past tense there, which was nice to see.”

'Something for everyone' in business

The adjustments to this year’s Leaving Cert business paper in recognition of interruptions to learning due to Covid over the last two years provided students with a wide variety of choices.

That is according Ruairí Farrell, a teacher at Greystones Community College, Wicklow, and Teachers Union of Ireland subject representative.

“The usual time pressures commonly associated with the Leaving Certificate higher level business exam would not have been prevalent in this year’s examination,” Mr Farrell said.

Students had to answer four out of 12 short questions, the applied business question and three questions from eight in section 3.

“This was very much welcomed by students across the board,” he said.

Section A, the short questions, included great choice and would have had "something for everyone”.

The applied business question, which is often the more challenging component of the paper, was accessible but “needed careful consideration and a well-structured answering approach to be specific to identify the key areas of learning required.”

"The applied business question was not too text-heavy, which students would have liked.”

Section 3 included a very topical question on the increase in numbers of employees working from home and the impact of this on the role of the HR manager.

“Many students may be familiar with this given the large volumes of employees working remotely in recent times.”

The massive changes facing businesses in today's climate were also "well-encapsulated" in the paper, which had a focus on businesses having to adapt to changing circumstances, he added.

Questions examined students on trends impacting businesses, the necessity to move to the online space, and the role of Government in creating a positive climate for business.

"These areas would have presented students with an opportunity to showcase their knowledge as they would have been discussed at length in classrooms, given the impact of Covid 19, Brexit and inflation would have been familiar territory for students.”

“Overall, the paper presented a good mix of well-phrased and well-structured questions covering broad business areas such as marketing, taxation, employment legislation, and the European Union.”

The ordinary level paper also presented students with a “wide variety of choice” which was welcomed by students across the board.

“Reference was made to prominent companies that students would be familiar with such as Cadbury, Aldi, Glenisk and Kelloggs and this would have made the students feel at ease.”

“There were some challenging questions however for the ordinary level student such as wage calculations with commission and corporation tax.”

Question five profiled a viral TikTok business from Mayo which is based on a sustainable business model.

“This was a lovely way to examine enterprise characteristics and risks and rewards for entrepreneurs.”