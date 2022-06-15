Environment and sustainability top of the list for French exams

Wednesday morning's Leaving and Junior Cert exam papers both leaned into questions about the environment and sustainability, offering students plenty of choices, and straightforward questions.

That is according to teachers who spoke to the Irish Examiner following Wednesday morning's Leaving Cert French exam and Junior Cert home economics exam.

Both higher and ordinary level French offered “no surprises”, and the listening exam was “well-paced”, according to Jane O’Dwyer, subject representative with the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland.

"There was plenty of choice,” she said.

Question one on the higher-level paper, a story about a big decision, was “very doable”, and questions were generally themed around the environment, school, sport and immigration.

“These would have been topics that students covered well for their oral exams, especially school and sports.

“The environment and immigration are very topical as well at the moment, so students would have done plenty in class. There really was something for everybody.

It was nice for students to have the extra choices this year. I suppose if there was a fault, there actually might have been too many choices. Students might have had difficulty making up their minds because there were so many questions that were so doable.”

The ordinary level paper was also relatively straightforward, she added.

“There were no surprises.”

Topics such as immigration and school also featured on the ordinary level paper.

"What was interesting about the school question was that it was from a teacher's point of view. That was different, it was a nice little turn on it. Overall, a very doable paper at both levels.”

Driving lessons and the driving test as well as going to the cinema, going on holidays and finding accommodation were discussed during the higher-level listening exam.

Home economics

On Wednesday morning, students taking junior cycle home economics completed the first State exam in the subject since it was reformed.

Mairead Tompkins, Teachers’ Union of Ireland subject representative, said the final paper accounts for 50% of the marks for the subject.

The exam paper was themed around topics such as sustainability, wellbeing and living well, including questions on water and sustainability, using leftovers, online shopping, and online safety for children.

“The key objectives and the learning outcomes of the course were definitely examined well.

“Sustainability in relation to textiles featured, as well as up-cycling. All the current buzzwords were there, and all the key skills of the junior cycle course could be seen in the setting of the paper.

“There was a nice question there where students were asked to compare two different cereal bars and asked to justify which one that they would choose.”

There was also a section on how cycling has become popular as a family holiday activity.

“Students were asked to give three examples of the benefits of cycling on a family holiday, which would lead to discussing things like vitamin D," she said.

“There were very nice connections between the questions asked.”