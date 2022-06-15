EU to take legal action against UK over Northern Ireland Protocol

The European Commission is planning to take legal action against the UK in response to legislation proposed by Boris Johnson's Government that would override elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The EU's legal action had been on hold since last September in order to facilitate negotiations with London.

According to EU officials, the UK's move on the protocol had been expected, with Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic hinting at further measures in the coming weeks.

Mr Sefcovic said the UK's unilateral action had undermined the trust required for the effective operation of its post-Brexit trade deal with Brussels.

He said that the access to the EU's single market currently enjoyed by businesses and firms in Northern Ireland was now at risk.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic. File Picture PA

The European Commission says its response to the UK's move would be "firm."

The UK legislation, tabled by British foreign secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday, enables her government to bring forward four key factors overriding the international treaty.

They are:

Green and red channels which they say will remove unnecessary costs and paperwork for businesses trading within Britain, while ensuring full checks are done for goods entering the EU.

Businesses to have the choice of placing goods on the market in Northern Ireland according to either British or EU goods rules, to ensure that Northern Ireland consumers are not prevented from buying British standard goods.

Ensure NI can benefit from the same tax breaks and spending policies as the rest of Britain, including VAT cuts on energy-saving materials and Covid recovery loans.

Change arrangements so that disputes are resolved by independent arbitration and not by the European Court of Justice.

The British government insists the legislation is compatible with international law under the “doctrine of necessity” which allows obligations in treaties to be set aside under “certain, very exceptional, limited conditions”.

It claims the changes are designed to protect all three strands of the Good Friday Agreement despite widespread opposition to the move in Northern Ireland.

Boris Johnson 's Government tabled the legislation on Tuesday. File Picture: PA/ Leon Neal/PA Wire

Boris Johnson insisted the new legislation contained only minor, bureaucratic changes, and that it would be used as an “insurance mechanism” in case an updated negotiated agreement with the EU could not be reached.

Business leaders across the UK have reacted with alarm, fearing a trade war between the EU and the UK.

“We recognise that the protocol in the current state does need to be changed,” said Stephen Phipson, chief executive of the manufacturers’ organisation Make UK.

“But the way to do this is not to start a trade war with the EU in the middle of a financial crisis which would be damaging for both British and EU businesses alike and put further strain on already stretched supply chains.”

- Additional reporting: PA