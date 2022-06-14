No twists: Leaving Certs 'wouldn't have been under pressure' for Irish paper two 

Leaving Cert students sitting Irish paper two on Tuesday would not have been under pressure following a "student-friendly" exam.

The paper presented to students today was more straightforward than Monday's paper one, according to Anne Loughnane, the Association of Secondary Teachers of Ireland subject representative.

Irish paper two includes prose, poetry, literature and reading comprehensions. Students had just over three hours to complete the 120-mark paper.

“Students would have been way more prepared for it,” Ms Loughnane said. “They had greater choice, so they wouldn't have been under pressure. There were no twists on the questions."

"They were all very straightforward. I think this paper would have been a much more positive experience for students.”

I thought they were very positive and very student-friendly papers in general. There is a greater choice this year, which gives the students a greater opportunity to show their knowledge.”

“They're more comfortable because they have plenty of time as well to answer.”

Higher-level students were asked in the reading comprehension section about Irish language poet Máire Mhac an tSaoi, who passed away last October, and traditional music.

“Again, the questions seemed to be straightforward and doable.”

“I think that most students who had prepared reasonably well had a great opportunity to do very well on this paper.”

Ordinary level

At ordinary level, there was plenty of choice and plenty of opportunities for students to show their knowledge of the language, she added.

“In particular, I thought the poetry questions were lovely. It would have been a good positive note to end the Irish exam on. Any student who had prepared, I think would have been comfortable answering.”

The reading comprehensions here were based on music, and on the history of the Conrad na Gaeilge building on Harcourt Street.

“The questions on the comprehension were straightforward. They were based on what was before them, what they had read.”

Claire Markey, Irish subject representative with the Teachers’ Union of Ireland, agreed with this consensus.

"They were balanced and fair papers.”

The questions students were asked on the ordinary level reading comprehension were "fairly straightforward”, and they would have enjoyed the questions on music, she believes.

Students had a choice this year, so they didn't necessarily have to do poetry and prose. They could do either, or, or one from each. They had a very wide variety of choices there.

“The questions were the usual run-of-the-mill type of questions that usually come up.”

At higher level, the questions that came up in poetry and prose were also “very straightforward”, Ms Markey added.

“There were a few little challenges there for them in some of the questions, but there was enough scope for them not to have to pick questions that they were maybe unsure of.”

This morning's Junior Cert exams focused on applied technology and Italian. On Tuesday afternoon, the Junior Cert French exam gets under way.

This Tuesday afternoon, the Leaving Cert biology exam will also take place.