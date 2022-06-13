Family concerned for welfare of missing woman, 40, from Wicklow

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Tracey Morrisey, from Co Wicklow.
Tracey, 40, is missing from her home in Bray since yesterday afternoon, Sunday, June 12. Tracey may be travelling in a silver Volkswagen Golf Hatchback with a 06-D registration.
Tracey is described as being 5'7" in height with a slim build. She has blonde hair and green eyes.
Gardaí and Tracey’s family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Tracey’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.