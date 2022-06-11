Kellie Harrington, Ailbhe Smyth and Prof Mary Aiken to receive Freedom of Dublin

Olympic Gold medalist Kellie Harrington is to receive the Freedom of the City today alongside Ailbhe Smyth and Professor Mary Aiken.

The three inspirational women are receiving the honour in recognition of their work and all they have contributed to the city over the years.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin and Dublin City Council are paying tribute to Ms Smyth for her tireless work in the areas of human rights, social justice and academia.

"As an activist, it’s wonderful to see our collective struggles for equality, justice and human rights being recognised and valued," said Ailbhe Smyth. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Growing up in mid-twentieth century Ireland as a woman, Ms Smyth came up against numerous obstacles and became involved in the Irish Women's Movement and the Lesbian and Gay Movement.

Campaigning during landmark referenda such as the 1986 divorce referendum, marriage equality and repeal the 8th, Ms Smyth has kept moving forward through the losses and the triumphs.

Receiving this award is paying tribute to all the work that she has done but Ms Smyth is in no doubt that there is much more to be done.

"You don't retire from change," she said.

Ahead of the presentation this evening, Ms Smyth said: "As an activist, it’s wonderful to see our collective struggles for equality, justice and human rights being recognised and valued and so encouraging for younger generations of campaigners.

"A very special ‘thank you’ to Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland for tackling a historical injustice in naming not just one but three women to receive the honour, and highlighting the brilliant and varied contribution women make to civic life."

Kellie Harrington with her gold medal during the medal ceremony at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games at Kokugikan Arena. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Kellie Harrington also noted that she was joining a short list of women to receive the Freedom of Dublin City and said it gave her a huge sense of pride to receive the award.

Last year, the champion boxer gave the people of Dublin and the rest of the country a massive lift when she won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

An inspiration to young athletes, she credits boxing with giving her the goals and discipline that she needed to become an elite sportswoman and positive role model.

Ms Harrington did not let herself be discouraged when her local boxing club would not allow her to join initially because it was an all-male club.

Now, a highly decorated boxer, her focus is already turning to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Outside the ring, Ms Harrington works as a cleaner in St Vincent's Psychiatric Hospital and uses her platform as an athlete to champion several social causes and charities.

A proud Dubliner through and through, Ms Harrington and her wife, Mandy Loughlin, have bought a house just a few doors down from her parents in Portland Row.

The newlyweds are hoping to move in soon bringing their dogs - Nidge, Gus and Maisie - with them.

Professor Mary Aiken's work has even inspired a primetime tv series - CSI:Cyber. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Professor Mary Aiken praised Harrington and Ms Smyth describing them as "strong, pioneering" women.

One of the world's leading experts in cyberpsychology, Prof Aiken's ever-growing list of career achievements include co-leading a White House research team as part of the Obama Administration's initiative 'Tech vs Human Trafficking', being inducted into the Infosecurity Europe Hall of Fame and contributing to projects, events and forums organised by organisations such as the United Nations, Europol and NATO.

Prof Aiken's work has even inspired a primetime tv series - CSI:Cyber. The series has aired in over 170 countries around the world.

Although she was born in Cork, Prof Aiken is a true-blue Dub.

She receives the award in recognition of her significant contribution over the past decade to Irish policy and legislative process in the area of online safety, security and protection, from co-leading the Irish Digital Age of Consent campaign in 2017, to advising on the current Irish Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill.

"I don’t view this as an award for personal endeavour," she said, "I am delighted that it highlights the science and work focused on creating a safer and more secure cyberspace."