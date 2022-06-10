Chief medical officer job up for grabs with €187k salary

Do you think you have what it takes to be the next chief medical officer at the Department of Health?

With the current CMO, Dr Tony Holohan, due to retire, the position has been advertised by the department and comes with an annual salary of €187,578.

Dr Holohan is stepping down from the position after 14 years. Prior to this, he served as deputy chief medical officer for seven years.

On announcing his retirement in March, he praised the work of his colleagues and said it was a great privilege to serve as chief medical officer.

The past two years provided extreme challenges to public health, both in Ireland and around the globe, he said.

"During this time, I have witnessed the dedication of colleagues to protecting the health and wellbeing of people across Ireland."

Dr Holohan became the face of public health in Ireland when Covid-19 hit and he provided daily televised updates.

He added: "Now more than ever, a strong focus on public health protection and preparedness for health emergencies is required."

Upon his retirement, Dr Holohan was to take up the position of professor of public health strategy and leadership at the university in Trinity College Dublin.

However, controversy developed when it emerged that it was an open-ended secondment, which the Department of Health would fund at the outgoing CMO's annual salary.

Dr Holohan has since said he would not proceed with the secondment "to avoid any further unnecessary distraction".

Job specs

In an advert posted on PublicJobs.ie, the role is described as "a pivotal and influential one which has a leading role shaping national policy and services."

The successful applicant will report directly to the Secretary-General and serve as "an integral member of the senior management team".

Duties of the role will include providing advice on medical, ethical and public health matters, providing leadership for the national public health response to Covid-19 and overseeing ongoing public health reform initiatives.

Candidates for the role must hold a specialist medical qualification from a recognised Irish post-graduate training body or the recognised equivalent, be registered with the Medical Council and have at least 10 years of experience in medical practice.

Closing date for applications is June 30, 2022.

For more information on the role, click here.