Cabinet to decide on new regional hubs for Ukrainian refugees

The Cabinet is meeting this morning to approve new laws to allow Ukrainian refugees to register in regional hubs, as opposed to having to travel to Dublin.

Ministers will be told that since the end of February, a total of 34,561 people have arrived in Ireland from the war-torn country, with 25,105 seeking accommodation from the State.

New legislation being tabled by Justice Minister Helen McEntee and her department will seek to allow people from Ukraine to register at regional hubs. The plan as outlined will also seek to establish a one-stop-shop service around the country, where people fleeing Ukraine can get a PPSN number, medical cards and income supports.

Government sources have said the draft bill is likely to be approved by Government in the coming weeks and will be brought through the Oireachtas before the summer recess.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet will hear that developers have been prevented from bulk-selling more than 15,000 proposed new homes to institutional investors following the introduction of new planning laws.

Following a public outcry, after it emerged investment funds had bought up entire developments, councils and An Bord Pleanála have used the new legislation to prevent developers from selling new homes to investors seeking to cash in on the housing crisis.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will tell Cabinet how An Bord Pleanála applied the planning condition prohibiting multiple sales to a total of 7,988 houses and duplexes.

Ministers will hear that 23 local authorities have allowed 7,895 residential units to be developed with a condition attached to prohibit multiple sales given to those that received approval.