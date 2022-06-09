New bill to allow compensation for Stardust inquest jurors

A new bill to compensate jurors in the Stardust inquest is to come to Cabinet today.

The inquest into the 1981 nightclub fire that killed 48 young people has been stalled over issues relating to the payment of expenses for those summoned to sit on the jury for what is likely to be the longest-running and largest inquest in the history of the State.

The Coroners Act 1962 does not provide for statutory authority to prescribe fees or expenses to jurors for service at inquests when summoned. The provisions of the Juries Act 1976, relating to the payment of salaries by employers to jurors, do not apply to coroner inquests.

In criminal cases, jurors are compensated by their employers as usual when missing work for court duty.

The new legislation brought to Cabinet today by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee would be specific to the Stardust inquest and not for any future inquests that may run longer than a number of days and would see any jurors selected for the long-running inquest compensated by their employer.

Meanwhile, all matters pertaining to coronial law are being considered in a review currently underway in the Department of Justice as mentioned in the Justice Plan 2022.

Ukraine

Government will also discuss new laws for key elements of the response to support people in the State who have fled Ukraine.

The legislation will allow for a more efficient process for the registering and processing of Ukrainians’ immigration and social protection needs.

It will allow for people fleeing Ukraine to register with the immigration services at regional hubs, removing the need for people to travel to Dublin to register.

It will also establish a one-stop-shop service, including at regional hubs, for people fleeing Ukraine who are seeking temporary protection and a PPSN and income support, making the process more customer-friendly and easier to operate.

The draft bill is likely to be approved by Government in the coming weeks to be brought through the Houses before the end of the summer recess.

Other Cabinet business

The Cabinet is also expected to ratify the Nagoya Protocol, 10 years after Ireland signed the agreement. The protocol's objective is the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the utilization of genetic resources, contributing to the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity.

The Nagoya Protocol creates incentives to sustainably use genetic resources, and enhance the contribution of biodiversity to development and human well-being. The Cabinet is also expected to approve the establishment of Ireland's National Framework for Climate Services.

Also expected to be approved by the Cabinet is the legislation which would abolish hospital in-patient fees for children. The proposed Bill will remove the existing acute statutory in-patient charge of €80 per night for all children less than 16 years of age in all public hospitals.

Cabinet is also expected to sign off the Influenza Vaccine Programme for next year.