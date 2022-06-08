Pedestrian, 70s, in critical condition after being hit by truck in Galway

The crash took place on Prospect Hill in Galway. File Picture

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 15:44
Steven Heaney

A pedestrian is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a truck in Galway city this morning.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to the collision which occurred at approximately 10am in the Prospect Hill area of the city. 

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway, where his current condition is understood to be critical.

The road at the site of the collision is now closed pending an examination by garda forensic collision investigators.

Local traffic diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí say they wish to speak to anyone who may have been in the vicinity at the time of the crash. Any motorists with dash-cam footage to make it available.

Anyone with information should to contact Galway Street Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

