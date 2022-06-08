Jennifer Horgan: Parents feel lessons need to be learned for a better education system

In certain aspects of our education system, the parent voice is uniform and clear.

Homework at primary school is described by one parent as "redundant” and by another as "unhelpful". A third states: “Asking parents to sign a reading log seems more to do with policing the parents than the pupils. Children develop at different rates and in different ways. There could be a better approach to homework.”

A more striking trend is the general frustration with a system that fails to value the individual child.

Elizabeth Kyte is a mother of two young children with different additional needs living in Cork.

“In Ireland, the situation for children with intellectual disabilities is dire. There are very few special classrooms at secondary and not enough at primary level. There is a particular shortage of special schools in Munster.

The whole system of how your child is placed into a category of ‘mild, moderate, or severe’ at the age of five is dehumanising, degrading, and extremely rigid, limiting their future options before they even start school

"We need a radical overhaul of the system, and it should be based on meeting the needs of individual children rather than maintaining a system of academic elitism.”

For some parents, and for a variety of reasons, the answer is to simply leave the system behind.

Steiner schools

Jenny Morton, a mother of two living in County Clare, decided to move her daughter to a Steiner school during her primary education. Steiner schools developed in North America in the 1920s and promote positive relationships between all members of their communities.

“It was perfect for our very creative daughter. She was accepted for who she is, within a very loving and inclusive environment. Parents are not only invited but encouraged to get involved in the school so both myself and my daughter became a part of a strong humanist community. It was a place of true diversity, with a variety of creeds and nationalities.

"Of course, the transition from mainstream to Steiner was difficult and it wasn’t without its challenges, but it was wonderful for my daughter. And the change stood to her when she moved into secondary. Children are very resilient. They grow from their challenges. My daughter is very confident in meeting all types of people now and as a parent, I value that skill hugely.”

The rigidity of the Leaving Cert is perhaps the sorest point for parents across the country.

Terry Curran is a mother of three teenage girls in Clonmel, Tipperary. Troughout lockdown the family struggled to keep up with their schooling as they live, like 10% of the country, in an internet blackspot. Her eldest will sit the Leaving Cert next year and there’s currently no sign of the department acknowledging the years of disruption she’s had to endure.

“I remember the girls walking up to the top of the road trying to send in work over lockdown, but it was near impossible. I brought them into the office with me at times, but it didn’t work with three of them there. It was all very difficult.

I’m not criticising the school or the teachers but without internet, my children had no real chance of keeping up with their learning. I’m sure a lot of families in rural Ireland have a similar tale to tell

She views the lack of provisions for the class of 2023 as deeply unfair and questions the merits of the overall system.

“My daughter didn’t sit her Junior Cert, so she has no experience of state exams. She’s such a hard worker but the chances are she’ll have to go abroad to study her chosen course, medicine. With the best will in the world, getting over 90% in every exam is unlikely.

A secondary school Leaving Cert student with their exam results.

"In truth, I think I’ll lose my three children to courses abroad because it’s just too difficult here. I don’t know what the right answer is, but I don’t see how anyone can think it’s working. Maybe interviews should play a bigger role? I do know that my daughter would make a wonderful doctor; she is bright and kind and empathetic. There must be a fairer system for everyone.”

Ms Curran’s thoughts are echoed by others.

Angela Smith, a secretary of a primary school in Cork, has four grown children. She arrived from Scotland when her eldest two girls were in primary. Their journeys have been varied but she’s most concerned about her youngest, a boy due to sit his Leaving this summer.

“I know that if I were still in Scotland, what’s happening to my son wouldn’t be happening. He’d have left school at 16 and would be following some access course and he’d be doing fine. Here, there’s no place for him. He’s very talented and very creative but he just can’t cope. He’s dropped a subject which means he’ll struggle to get a place in the course he wants. He passed the interview, but his points won’t be high enough.

The system has really destroyed his confidence. It’s like there’s no place for him in it

Angela sees significant flaws in the system that don’t exist in her native Scotland.

“My daughter chose to study drama in Scotland. Really, it was our only option because the course is free whereas here I’d have to pay a considerable amount. She stayed with my brother, and we made it work. When she returned to Ireland she wanted to study nursing but was told that she couldn’t study it at the normal cost as she already had a degree. It would have cost over €10,000 a year. We could never afford that. It’s no wonder people leave Ireland to work and study. The SUSI grants are so limited. There’s very little encouragement here if you don’t have a parent with plenty of money to spare."

'Teachers under pressure'

Fern Higgins Atkinson lives in West Cork and has seen six children through the system. Overall, she says their experiences have been positive citing the social aspect as an enjoyable part of their schooling. Her eldest two are now working in England, her youngest two are in secondary school, and two are studying at third level.

“I think teachers are under a lot of pressure to get through the curriculum, but young people could really do with more pastoral care, from someone who has nothing to do with teaching. Guidance counsellors do a great job, but their time is limited, and they only get a snapshot really. I previously coordinated a mental health programme for young people in West Cork and found that a lot of them were falling through the cracks, struggling to carry on in education.”

She believes young people need more guidance.

“My son is leaving his degree this year and going to study a PLC. When a student leaves school they’re still so young. There needs to be way more focus on other options like apprenticeships and PLCs. It was the right route for my son, but it took him a year in a degree to realise that. I come from a Youth and Community background, and I really see the need for a youth worker or a youth health promoter in schools. Young people are in school for a long time and if it’s mainly focused on academics, I think we’re letting them down.”