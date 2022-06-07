Man, 21, killed after being struck by truck

The incident occurred on the N1 Carrickarnan, Drumad, Dundalk, Co Louth.

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 08:13
Caitlín Griiffin

A man has been killed after being struck by an articulated truck.

The incident occurred at around 12.30am on Tuesday morning on the N1 Carrickarnan, Drumad, Dundalk, Co Louth.

The male pedestrian, aged 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the lorry, a man in his 30s, did not require medical treatment. The body of the deceased has since been removed from the scene and the Coroner has been notified.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N1 at Carrickarnan, Drumad between midnight and 12.30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

This has been the eighth fatal road collision since Thursday, June 2. So far this year, 78 people have been killed on Irish roads.

