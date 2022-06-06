Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman who was last seen at Luas stop

Gardaí have appealed for help in tracing the whereabouts of a 38-year-old Dublin woman who went missing on Saturday, June 4.
Mary O'Brien was last seen at the Luas stop in Cheeverstown, Tallaght on Saturday afternoon.
Her family, friends, and Gardaí are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone with information on her location to come forward.
A Gardaí spokesperson said: "Mary was last seen at the Luas stop in Cheeverstown, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on Saturday afternoon, 4th June."
"Mary is described as being 5'8" in height with a broad build. She has brown, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Mary was wearing a black top and Nike tracksuit bottoms," the spokesperson added.
Gardaí are asking anyone with information on Mary’s whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.