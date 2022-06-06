Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman who was last seen at Luas stop

Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman who was last seen at Luas stop

Mary O'Brien, 38, was last seen on the afternoon of Saturday, June 4.

Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 22:11
Eimer McAuley

Gardaí have appealed for help in tracing the whereabouts of a 38-year-old Dublin woman who went missing on Saturday, June 4. 

Mary O'Brien was last seen at the Luas stop in Cheeverstown, Tallaght on Saturday afternoon. 

Her family, friends, and Gardaí are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone with information on her location to come forward. 

A Gardaí spokesperson said: "Mary was last seen at the Luas stop in Cheeverstown, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on Saturday afternoon, 4th June."

"Mary is described as being 5'8" in height with a broad build. She has brown, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Mary was wearing a black top and Nike tracksuit bottoms," the spokesperson added. 

Gardaí are asking anyone with information on Mary’s whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

Coronavirus Work from home Covid guidance removed in Northern Ireland
Coronavirus - Wed Jan 5, 2022 Ryanair forces South Africans to do Afrikaans test to prove nationality
Tributes after Belfast boy dies after swimming pool accident on holiday Tributes after Belfast boy dies after swimming pool accident on holiday
Missing people
Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill speaking to the media in the great hall following her meeting with Congressman Richard Neal at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast (Brian Lawless/PA)

Stability in NI cannot be held hostage by ‘Tory infighting’, Sinn Féin warns

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices