HSE defies Disabilities Minister's order to spend less time on reports and more on therapies

The HSE has defied an order made by the Disabilities Minister to immediately halt time-consuming reports to focus on face-to-face therapies for children.

Anne Rabbitte wrote to HSE officials in March asking that documents that are compiled as part of the Progressing Disability Services (PDS) programme be stopped to free up staff to provide therapies.

Individual family support plans (IFSP), which are sometimes drawn up without any contact with the child, take an average of 12 clinical hours across two or three clinicians, and Ms Rabbitte stressed that this time would be better spent working through case files to deliver physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychology, and other care supports to children.

It is understood that since the letter was sent there has been back-and-forth wrangling, with the HSE still not agreeing to divert therapists into providing direct support to children with disabilities.

When asked why the HSE has not adhered to the minister's order, a HSE spokesperson said it is continuing to engage with Minister Rabbitte and Department of Health colleagues to agree how best to support children with disabilities and their families as it implements the Children's Disability Network Team (CDNT) model of service.

In the email sent on March 28, it was stated that the minister was "seeking for the HSE to pause the use of IFSPs until there has been a clear and continuing increase in the level of face-to-face interventions.

"The lack of face time between children and clinicians has also been the focus of numerous meetings with parents," the letter added.

The email stated that the HSE had failed to provide any data showing the level of in-person services provided, which was cited as a "serious cause for concern". It also asked the HSE to "revert ASAP with a clear plan" of how more face-to-face therapies would be delivered "in light of the IFSP being paused".

"The minister wants to issue a press release on this by the end of the week so feedback is needed fast."

Ms Rabbitte raised issues with the triangle of supports now being "inverted" as well as the fact that it can take up to 12 clinical hours, involving three staff to develop IFSPs.

"The Minister is highly concerned about the way 'targeted' and 'intensive' supports have been minimised and 'universal' prioritised. Indeed this approach has caused most controversy with parents due to the nature of the material being seen by parents as generic or coming across as parents being asked to 'train' as a therapist."

A HSE spokesperson said IFSPs act as "live" process in that the team and family keep it under review whilst service supports and strategies are being implemented and as the child and family’s needs and achievements change. By the end of March, 11,000 children had current IFSPs in place.

"Each child may benefit from different types of supports depending on their current needs and prioritised issues identified by their family, and this may change over time as the child and family’s needs change. For example, sessions by a therapist one-on-one with a child may be the best option based on need but for another child, joining a group for children with similar needs will achieve better results," the spokesperson said.