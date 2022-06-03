Cheaper for Springsteen fans to travel to Rome than stay in Dublin, says TD

Bruce Springsteen is set to play Dublin in May next year.

Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 15:19
Michelle McGlynn

It is cheaper to fly to Rome and watch Bruce Springsteen play than it is to stay in Dublin and see the performer, according to a Sinn Féin TD.

Pearse Doherty spoke this morning about the exorbitant price of a hotel in May 2023 when Bruce Springsteen comes to town. 

The price comparison website booking.com shows that a night in a Dublin hotel comes in at €351.

"With the cost of the tickets and the cost of the hotel, it was going to cost in the region of €600," he said.

By travelling to Rome for the concert, fans of The Boss can save €200, according to Mr Doherty.

He has called on the government to reign in spiraling hotel prices in Dublin and hold a meeting with industry bosses.

Customers should feel the benefit of the government's decision to extend the 9% VAT rate for hotels.

"The VAT is usually 13.5%, it is coming at a cost. It is the taxpayers who pay this money. It's cutting the cost, it's a benefit to the hotel sector," Mr Doherty said.

"We need to be making it very clear that we will not be providing this type of support if the hotel sector - particularly in Dublin - continue to do what they are doing which is to charge the highest prices that they can and not recognising the impact that that is going to have."

Increased staff and extra security lanes keeping queues under control at Dublin Airport

