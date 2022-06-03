Renewed appeal for witnesses to incident which left pedestrian in serious condition

The scene of the accident on Amiens Street on Friday, May 27 .Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 14:16
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a collision which left a pedestrian in a serious condition.

The incident, which involved a pedestrian and a motorcyclist, occurred last Friday, May 27, at around 1.20pm on Amiens Street, Dublin 1.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken to the Mater Hospital where her condition is currently described as serious.

The male motorcyclist, aged in his 30s, was also taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Gardaí in Store Street are appealing for any witnesses who were in the North Strand/Amien Street areas between 1pm and 2pm who may have footage (including dash cam) to make it available to them.

They are particularly keen for anyone who may have witnessed a motorbike in the area at this time to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

