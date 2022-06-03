'Deeply hurtful': 'Vile' video mocking murder of Michaela McAreavey condemned

Politicians from every party in Northern Ireland have denounced a video appearing to mock the murder of Michaela McAreavey.

The video, which has been widely circulated online, appears to show a large number of men singing a song that references Ms McAreavey's trip to Mauritius for her honeymoon where she was killed.

Ms McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius on January 10, 2011.

The Co Tyrone teacher, who had married husband John 10 days earlier, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

Orange Order banners are visible in the background, and Union Jack bunting is hung across the roof of the venue in the video.

The PSNI have said that they are investigating the video, with a spokesperson saying: "Police are aware of the video posted online and are examining the content to determine if any offences may have been committed."

The Orange Order has also condemned the "abhorrent" video, and has instigated an inquiry into the incident.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has denounced the incident captured in the video as "vile" and " plain wrong."

Mr Donaldson said that the video is "deeply hurtful" to the family of Ms McAreavey.

Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O'Neill said that she has spoken with John McAreavey "to offer solidarity to both the McAreavey and Harte families."

"Hate and sectarianism have no place in our society. People deserve better. Love over hate will always win out," Ms O'Neill added.

The TUV leader Jim Allister said: "The video glorying in the murder of Michaela McAreavey is beyond disgusting, bringing shame and dishonour on all associated with such loathsome behaviour."

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said that the scene in the video is "absolutely sick."

An Upper Ban MLA for the Alliance Party, Eoin Tennyson slammed the "cruel and callous idiots" seen in the video, adding "If only they had an ounce of her humanity."

"Michaela McAreavey’s warmth, love and compassion was obvious to everyone who knew her," Mr Tennyson added.

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew said that she has contacted the PSNI to report the video.

“A beautiful young woman was murdered on honeymoon and this is how loyalists 'celebrate' the Queen’s jubilee," she said.

- additional reporting from PA