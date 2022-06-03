Sunny bank holiday weekend ahead but risk of some thundery downpours

After some scattered showers and some potential thundery downpours on Friday afternoon, we are headed for a sunny and mainly dry bank holiday weekend.

Forecasters say that once the rain clears this afternoon, which will be heaviest in Munster and Leinster, there is a sunny weekend in store as temperatures could reach 21C.

Friday will become drier as we move into the evening, with highest temperatures of 14C to 17C.

Saturday will, in contrast, be largely dry and sunny with a few showers in the southern parts of the country, with highest temperatures of 14C to 19C degrees it will be warmest in the west.

Sunday is set to be glorious too, although there may be some brief but heavy showers in the south and eastern parts of the country, and it will once again be warmest in the west.

Temperatures could reach their peak on Monday reaching as high as 21C in some parts of the country. There will be some scattered showers in Munster and Leinster, but it is definitely still a day for the sun cream, so keep it on hand over the whole weekend.

Although the sunshine will continue next week, early indications suggest that we will see more persistent rain from Wednesday onwards, with daytime temperatures ranging from the mid to high teens.

With such great weather promised, many people are expected to hit Ireland's coasts and visit inland waters.

The Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland, and the RNLI are urging people to take care and be mindful of water safety.

In particular, the three organisations are appealing to people to bring the correct equipment for any water-based activities they are planning to enjoy.

If you are going to be kayaking or paddle-boarding it is key to make sure you have a means of calling for help that you can access when you get out of the water, that you tell someone where you are going and what time you expect to return, and that you wear a life jacket or a buoyancy aid.

People are also advised to check the weather forecast and sea conditions before setting off, and it is better to paddle off in a group, or get advice from someone familiar with the area beforehand.

Irish Coast Guard operations manager Micheal O'Toole said that while he wants everyone to enjoy our waters this weekend, it is important to "pay attention to your own safety".

"Never ever swim alone and if you are using a boat or kayak, please ensure that if an emergency arises and you need assistance, that you are capable of contacting the Coast Guard with a marine VHF radio, PLB or EPIRB. Never rely on a mobile phone alone," he said.

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, or think they are in trouble; Dial 999 or 112 or use VHF radio CH 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.

Further water safety contained in the ‘Be Summer Ready’ campaign is available here.