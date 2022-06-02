Stormont launches fund to pay for child funerals including stillbirths

Stormont launches fund to pay for child funerals including stillbirths

NI Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey speaking in the Stormont Great Hall (PA)

Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 11:00
David Young, PA

A new fund to help cover the cost of children’s funerals will help families at the worst time of their lives, a Stormont minister has said.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey welcomed the launch of the Child Funeral Fund as it came into operation on Wednesday.

Plans for the fund were announced by Ms Hargey in March.

Under the initiative, a one-off lump sum payment of £3,056 will be payable to help families with the cost of a funeral on the death of a child under 18 or in the event of a stillbirth after 24 weeks.

A payment from the fund will support families who are dealing with loss and grief by easing some of the financial concerns that can come with the death of a child

“I am committed to making real change by supporting people when they need it most and there can be no more difficult circumstances than the loss of a child,” said Ms Hargey.

“The Child Funeral Fund will help lessen financial stress for bereaved families during the most devastating of times.

“The fund will not be means-tested meaning it is available to everyone regardless of their financial status.”

Minister Hargey added: “On bringing forward this scheme, I asked my officials to ensure the application process is straightforward so that no additional burden or stress is caused to bereaved families.

“A payment from the fund will support families who are dealing with loss and grief by easing some of the financial concerns that can come with the death of a child.

“That payment is now live from today, so that is good news in terms of alleviating pressures for families at the worst moment in their lives.”

Read More

'Scandal' that nearly 87,000 people over 75 on Irish hospital waiting lists

More in this section

Pregnant care worker awarded €45k for not being allowed work from home during pandemic Pregnant care worker awarded €45k for not being allowed work from home during pandemic
File Photo PEOPLE ARE BEING warned to be alert against a phishing scam involving fraudulent emails and texts Shop owner to repay €25k after Revenue's incorrect Covid support advice
'Scandal' that nearly 87,000 people over 75 on Irish hospital waiting lists 'Scandal' that nearly 87,000 people over 75 on Irish hospital waiting lists
Stormontfund#Northern IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
<p> Simon Harris: 'We have made a lot of progress as a country in relation to special needs education and inclusion in general. We just need to be very careful we don't go backwards.'</p>

Special education centres 'won't fly' with the public, says Harris

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices