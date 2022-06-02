Bank holiday weekend a chance for Dublin Airport to 'redeem itself'

The Chair of the Tourism Recovery Taskforce, Ruth Andrews, insists that the Dublin Airport Authority (Daa) has an opportunity to “redeem” itself this weekend.

Ms Andrews, who is also the chairperson of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, said she welcomed the announcements by the Daa yesterday.

“We now have an opportunity to redeem the situation and improve the process with advanced communications which we anticipate will ensure a far better situation this weekend.

"And resolve the problems for the longer term which is going to be very important for the remainder of this year and this season, particularly given the levels of demand that have come back so strongly after two devastating years of Covid.”

Ms Andrews said it was impossible to plan for with any accuracy or to predict the level of rebound that occurred in the tourism industry particularly given the length of Irish lockdowns and the challenges of the Omnicron variant.

“Ireland had the longest lockdowns that impacted travel and tourism the most. We only had the lifting of those restrictions that impeded our businesses as late as late January and February," Ms Andrews told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1.

"So we would only have had the confidence to actually start rebuilding our businesses really at that point.

Let’s also remember we had the Omnicron variant at that time which was impacting across the globe in various levels.

"At that stage, it was very difficult to predict with any certainty or to scenario plan as to how Irish tourism would recover.”

Ms Andrews said the disruption at Dublin Airport last weekend “didn’t do anything for our reputation internationally”.

“Obviously we need to rebuild and get back to doing business in a professional manner as quickly as possible.

"But I suppose Dublin Airport and indeed other airports globally are very visual representations of what is happening everywhere across the supply chain in travel and tourism.

"Particularly as the demand is so strong which is fantastic. But that has given us a very short window and opportunity to rebuild our businesses and to recruit the levels of talent and teams we need to be able to deliver to our customers.”

Ms Andrews stressed that the situation in Dublin Airport was not a uniquely Irish phenomenon.

She also stated that the American travel industry was also struggling to get back to normal even with a longer lead-in period than countries such as Ireland.

Some politicians have called for the CEO of the DAA Dalton Philips to be sacked. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

“All we have to do is look at what has been happening in Manchester and Gatwick. Indeed, let’s not forget too that if you look at the likes of America for instance they were back to travelling in the middle of last year internally, particularly which is a huge market there.

"And we are still seeing airports having these difficulties right across the United States. It is not just particular to Ireland that we are in this situation.”

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has called for the CEO of the Daa Dalton Philips to be sacked.

“I think the board should be gone. They should have fired the Chief Executive a number of weeks ago. I think they should have brought in some strategic management from some other airport.

"There was a time when Aer Rianta operated, it was providing management to airports right around the world. We can’t manage our own airport right now.

"It’s an embarrassment to us. It’s an appalling situation to find ourselves.”

Mr Dooley told Newstalk that there are huge questions for the board and for the chairman to answer.

“It is shambolic in the extreme that a minister has to haul the chief executive of a semi-state company before him to try to come up with a plan for next weekend.

"If this happened in a third-world country, I think questions would be asked.”