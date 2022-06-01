Two further cases of monkeypox identified in Ireland

Two further cases of monkeypox have been identified in Ireland bringing the total to four.

The first case was detected last weekend and the second on Monday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said that in each case, Public Health is following up with close contacts.

Risk assessments have been carried out and those close contacts have been advised on what steps need to be taken should they become ill.

It is not known where in the country the cases are located as information is kept private to maintain patient confidentiality.

The HSE established a multidisciplinary Incident Management Team when the international alert was raised and has since been preparing for cases in Ireland.

The detection of cases here is not unexpected as there have been more than 500 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Europe, North America, and other countries in recent weeks.

Where a case of monkeypox has been detected medical practitioners and laboratories are required to notify the local Medical Officer of Health/Director of Public Health.

Symptoms of monkeypox to be aware of include:

itchy rash (see below),

fever (>38.50C),

headache,

muscle aches,

backache,

swollen lymph nodes,

chills,

exhaustion.

A rash that begins as raised red spots and quickly changes into little blisters usually develops within one to three days of the start of the fever or other symptoms. However, some people may only have a rash.

According to the HPSC, sometimes the rash first appears on the face and spreads to the mouth, palms of the hands, and soles of the feet.

However, following sexual contact, the rash may be found initially in the anogenital areas. In the recent cases seen internationally, systemic symptoms have not always been a feature, and rash in the anogenital area may be the main symptom.

The rash goes through different stages before finally forming scabs which later fall off.

Most people recover from monkeypox within weeks although there is a chance of severe illness in people with weak immune systems, pregnant women and very small babies. However, severe illness and death outside of Africa are unlikely.

While there is no cure for monkeypox, the symptoms can be treated.