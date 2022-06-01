Dublin Airport chief flew to Saudi Arabia as chaos unfolded in terminals

It has emerged that the CEO of the Daa, Dalton Philips, flew out of Dublin Airport over the weekend as thousands of passengers faced queuing chaos.

Mr Philips flew out of the airport on Saturday night as part of a Daa team to attend meetings in Saudi Arabia.

A spokesperson for the Daa told the Irish Daily Mail that Mr Philips was "en route to scheduled meetings with our Daa international customers in Saudi on Sunday when he turned back when events at Dublin Airport became apparent".

While the chaos at the airport came to a head on Sunday, passengers were already reporting long delays on Saturday. It is not clear at what stage over the weekend Mr Philips arrived back in Dublin.

Senior management at the Daa, including Mr Philips, have been called before the Oireachtas Transport Committee today to explain what went wrong last Sunday when 1,400 passengers missed their flights.

Staffing shortages have been blamed for the chaotic scenes and long queues experienced last weekend. Committee Chair, Kieran O'Donnell, says they will be seeking complete assurance that this bank holiday weekend and the summer season will be different.

"We will be seeking guarantees, we will be asking the direct question of Dalton Philips and his management colleagues as to precisely what measures they are putting in place," said Mr O'Donnell.

"In simple layman's terms, what happened over the weekend was they didn't have enough lanes open in either of the two terminals and not enough staff on duty to deal with the volume of passengers which they should have known."

Independent Senator and committee member, Gerard Craughwell, said a review of the airport's terms of employment is needed. He has called for a 'root and branch' review of the terms and conditions of employment that are being offered to workers as he said they are "clearly not good enough" to attract people.

Mr Craughwell said:

During the Covid crisis, Dublin Airport Authority, I believe, laid off people rather than keeping them on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

"Clearly they did not think a lot of maintaining their security people."

The situation at the airport is a mess, said Mr Craughwell, adding that it is unbelievable that guarantees that the upcoming bank holiday weekend will not be a disaster cannot be given.

"We are coming into the biggest bank holiday of the year and we cannot be sure that we will get people out of the airport on time.

"Already we have 1,000 people who will be making a claim against the Daa for loss of flights, loss of hotel accommodation, loss of theatre tickets and god knows what else."