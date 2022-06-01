Investigation launched after six-year-old dies following swimming pool incident

Investigation launched after six-year-old dies following swimming pool incident

The boy was transferred to Children's Health Ireland in Crumlin where he later passed away.

Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 09:15
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy at a hotel in Co Offaly.

The child is believed to have gotten into difficulty in a swimming pool at the Tullamore Court Hotel on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the boy was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident which is being treated as a tragic accident at this time.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court.

A statement from the Tullamore Court Hotel said: "It is with great sadness we have been informed that the child passed away on Tuesday 31st May. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones at this difficult time.

"The thoughts of all our team are with them. We would ask everyone to please respect their privacy."

The Health and Safety Authority said it is aware of the incident and is making the relevant enquiries.

