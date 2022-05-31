'Barbie drug' nasal spray tan plugged by influencers causes cancer, doctors warn

A dangerous nasal spray containing 'Barbie drug' melanotan used to tan the skin is being sold openly on websites, online marketplaces, and through social media, in some cases claiming to protect against skin cancer.

But melanotan — a synthetic hormone-like drug which increases melanin production in skin cells to deepen skin pigment — has actually been linked to increased risk of skin cancer and other side effects including kidney failure. It was deemed too dangerous by Irish and international regulatory bodies to licence and is an illegal substance.

Although sellers could be prosecuted, a quick online search pulls up websites, shops on online marketplaces, and social media accounts offering to sell the drug for as little as £15 (€17.60).

None of the sites and social media adverts viewed by the Irish Examiner listed all the known side effects of the drug and some claimed that the drug could help reduce risk of skin cancer resulting from sun exposure.

Consultant dermatologist Caitriona Ryan says colleagues have noticed an uptick in the use of melanotan, especially in the form of nasal sprays. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Many users' social media posts were openly hashtagged #melanotan to indicate use of the substance.

Consultant dermatologist, Caitriona Ryan, has warned that online influencers are now promoting this “very, very dangerous” drug on social media platforms.

Melanotan has been in existence for about 15 years, Dr Ryan told Newstalk.

It was traditionally sold in injectable form but has recently become more popular and is being purchased as nasal sprays.

“My colleagues are seeing more and more of this across the country and unfortunately, the reason there has been, sort of, an exponential use of it lately is influencers on social media talking about how they have got their great tan from it,” Professor Ryan said.

The thing is, it’s a dangerous drug. It promises a deep tan, an increase in libido, loss of appetite — it sounds far too good to be true. And it is.

Prof Ryan is warning the public that the drug has dangerous side effects.

“There are patients who have had kidney failure, blood pressure issues and what we worry about as dermatologists is that, because it enhances your pigment-producing cells to produce tan or pigment, it stimulates melanocytes, which are pigment producing cells, and there have been cases of melanoma — which is a very dangerous skin cancer which can be fatal.

"It actually changes people’s moles in general. Within a couple of days or weeks of using it they will see their moles darken and that can be very dangerous.”

Dermatology clinical nurse specialist Selene Daly told 96FM that people using melanotan risked developing malignant melanoma. File picture

Prof Ryan added that because the drug is illegal, it is also “completely unregulated”.

“There was analysis done of some of these tanning sprays and, outside of the melanotan, there were over 100 unidentified ingredients in it,” she said.

“You actually just don’t know what you are snorting or injecting. It is very, very dangerous.”

Dermatology nurse Selene Daly echoed Prof Ryan's warnings on Cork's 96FM. She said that the black market drug required UV light to get a deep, dark tan and some people reportedly use it in conjunction with sunbeds.

"If you’re taking this drug and using sunbeds you are at high risk of developing malignant melanoma," she said.

Dermott Jewell of the Consumers Association of Ireland said that melanotan is not approved or authorised for sale in Ireland or anywhere in the EU.

“Anyone who’s buying it is buying it from a third country so it’s outside of EU protections. And it comes with a warning from the Irish Medicines Board.

“This is a buyer beware. Within the EU this is not deemed a safe product or a legal one. Consumers need to inform themselves if they are going to take on a product like that."