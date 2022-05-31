Too good to be true: Dermatologist warns against tanning nasal sprays

A consultant dermatologist has warned of the irresponsibility of some influencers in promoting “very, very dangerous” nasal sprays containing the ‘Barbie drug’ melanotan.

Professor Catriona Ryan said that melanotan has been in existence for about 15 years and it was traditionally sold in injectable form. However, it has recently become more popular and is being purchased as nasal sprays.

Prof Ryan has said the “pushing of these products” by some influencers is extremely worrying.

“My colleagues are seeing more and more of this across the country and unfortunately, the reason there has been, sort of, an exponential use of it lately is influencers on social media talking about how they have got their great tan from it,” she told Newstalk Breakfast.

She said that the pushing of such products is "really irresponsible" and influencers linking where to get it from and who their supplier is "is incredibly dangerous".

"The thing is, it’s a dangerous drug. It promises a deep tan, an increase in libido, loss of appetite – it sounds far too good to be true. And it is.”

Dangerous side effects

Professor Ryan is warning the public that the drug has dangerous side effects.

“There are patients who have had kidney failure, blood pressure issues and what we worry about as dermatologists is that, because it enhances your pigment-producing cells to produce tan or pigment, it stimulates melanocytes, which are pigment-producing cells, and there have been cases of melanoma – which is a very dangerous skin cancer which can be fatal.

"It actually changes people’s moles in general. Within a couple of days or weeks of using it they will see their moles darken and that can be very dangerous.”

Professor Ryan added that because the drug is illegal, it is also “completely unregulated”.

“There was analysis done of some of these tanning sprays and outside of the melanotan, there were over 100 unidentified ingredients in it,” she said.

“You actually just don’t know what you are snorting or injecting. It is very, very dangerous.”