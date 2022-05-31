Moves to compel schools  to open special classes for 130 children without a place

The Department of Education has moved a step closer to

compelling schools to open special classes in a bid to secure enough suitable places for children with special educational needs for this September.

The National Council for Special Education (NCSE) and the Department of Education have so far failed to provide an appropriate school place for an estimated 130 children for the next school year.

Section 37 (a) of the Education Act gives the minister the power to compel a school to open a special class. To date, the powers have been used just twice, for primary schools in South Dublin, despite a national shortage of special classes.

On Tuesday, Josepha Madigan, the Minister of State for Special Education, confirmed that stage one of the legal process had been completed, and the NCSE has formally written to her to advise there is insufficient special class capacity in primary and special schools.

"The NCSE’s opinion is based on an analysis of its available data, engagement with schools, school patrons, and parental groups," she said. The department will now engage further with the NCSE in relation to accommodation issues and building works planned.

“Following this engagement, the NCSE will provide a detailed report on the matter to me, which will consider existing provision, any relevant proposed building works and which schools may be able to provide additional provision."

"In preparing this report, the legislation requires the NCSE to consult with school patrons, national parent bodies, school management bodies, and the teacher unions. I have asked that this be done as quickly as possible."

Everyone would prefer that schools welcome students that need school places into their schools, and would open the classes needed, with the support of the department and NCSE, the minister added.

"I was pleased to meet with stakeholders again today on this, and to reiterate that I won’t hesitate to compel schools to open classes if it is necessary to do so.”