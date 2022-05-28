Minister to issue orders to compel schools to provide special education places

Josepha Madigan, the special education minister, will move to use legal powers to compel schools to provide Irish Examiner places as soon as Monday, the special education can reveal.

Government sources have confirmed that Ms Madigan is planning to use her powers under Section 37A of the Education Act to issue a binding direction to schools to establish additional classes for children with special needs.

Sources have confirmed there are a number of schools being looked at under Section 37A, a legal process that could take up to 18 months to complete.

Josepha Madigan, the special education minister, is to use legal powers to compel schools to provide spaces for children with special educational needs.

Around 130 children are without a place in school, with the creation of five special education centres proposed as an emergency response to the shortage of appropriate school places for children with special educational needs. There are 80 children without a place in Dublin, 30 in Cork, and the rest spread across the country.

Parents have slammed the proposed plans, which included five centres for Dublin, where the shortage is most acute. Each centre would take in 24 children and would be run by the Education and Training Board (ETB).

Alison Murphy is one of those parents who have criticised the plan. Her son Darragh, now 15, has autism and a mild intellectual disability.

“This is further segregation for our kids,” Ms Murphy said.

Children need appropriate, meaningful education. They need appropriate supports so these children can really thrive

“Why is the shortage of school places only being addressed in May?

"Josepha Madigan spoke about children in home tuition already being segregated. Why are words like ‘segregated’ even being used?

“We need support not further segregation."

School campaign

Ms Murphy has had to campaign hard with other parents to have a new school established to provide places for their children.

Carrigaline Community Special School was set up within months.

Aishling Henebry also fought hard for that school so that her daughter Kayla, 12, who has autism and a moderate intellectual disability, could go to an appropriate school.

Kayla Henebry with her mum Aisling, who fought hard for a new school in Carrigaline, Cork.

“It shows that it can be done,” Ms Henebry said. “The school was opened in a few months.

“What they need to do now is open more schools.

Many of these kids have been waiting years for a school place. This comes down to a complete lack of planning, year after year

“How do they keep getting it so wrong?

“They know years before how many children will need a school place.

“If there had been proper planning from day one, no one would be in this situation but vulnerable kids are always left down.”

Ms Madigan is to meet advocacy groups again on Tuesday to discuss their views on the proposal, after an initial meeting last Thursday, amid sustained public outcry about the plan.

Proposals

The Special Education Consultative group was asked to return with their own proposals to remedy the issue.

Simon Harris said the government did not want to go backwards regarding school places for people with additional needs.

“This is an issue very close to my heart and it’s very important we have intensive engagement with people with lived experience," he said.

"It is absolutely essential that we do everything we can to boost the number of special classes. Remember, these are children who have been assessed to attend mainstream school with special additional supports put in place and I welcome that Minister Madigan is going to use the legal power she has to increase the number of classes.”