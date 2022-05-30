Limerick families vow to stay and fight after being told to leave their homes

Up to 40 families who were instructed to leave their homes in a Limerick apartment complex intend to stay and fight, as they have nowhere else to go.

About 100 people living in the Shannon Arms apartments, located on Henry Street, have been told to leave their homes either permanently — on the grounds that the apartment is to be sold — or temporarily while substantial refurbishments take place.

About 20 of the building's 40 apartments are understood to be owned by Supermac’s founder Pat McDonagh.

It is understood Mr McDonagh's tenants have been issued with notice to vacate and will be offered the opportunity to re-occupy the apartments once substantial “fire safety works” and “renovation and modernisation” have been undertaken.

The Irish Examiner can confirm there will be a rent increase on these apartments, although it is currently unclear how much this increase will be.

A notice is also attached to the correspondence, informing the tenants the work would “pose a risk to the health and safety” of the occupant.

Supermac's representatives confirmed to the Irish Examiner that they "have been in negotiations with a local housing association to take ownership of the units that it owns in the Shannon Arms complex. These talks are at an advanced stage and have been taking place for some time".

A number of the remaining tenants in the building, whose apartments are owned by other landlords, were instead issued with a notice of termination, meaning their eviction will be permanent. The reason given for the eviction is that the respective landlords wish to sell their property.

One of these remaining residents, who did not wish to be named, received a letter of termination from his landlord last November with a deadline for vacating his apartment last Friday, May 27, as the property is to be sold.

“It is extremely stressful because I have my whole life there, and now I am being told that I have to pack and leave,” said the resident, who currently lives in a one-bedroom apartment with his wife and three children.

According to the tenant, his family pays €600 rent per month and has been living there for about seven years.

“I intend to stay and suffer through it. By standing my ground I can help my neighbours,” he said.

A number of other residents, who are not Mr McDonagh's tenants, have already left the property, and two are currently availing of homeless services.

A visit to the apartment complex by the Irish Examiner showed a number of issues with the apartment's communal areas.

While the landing hall was reminiscent of the complex’s former glory as a hotel, where many a Limerick couple were married, much of the rest of the building is clearly in need of refurbishment.

Cracked ceiling tiles, holes in the wall and dirty carpets were present throughout the complex.

The tenants are being supported by Community Action Tenants Union, which set up its Limerick branch in April. The organisation has held protests outside the city's O'Connell St Supermac's branch.

The organisation's communications officer Ellen Reid-Buckley said the Shannon Arms residents had received strong support from the surrounding community.

Ms Reid-Buckley said the people of Limerick would not stand for this treatment of vulnerable residents.

“We spoke to over 150 people in Limerick over a two-hour period last Saturday. Every single person stopped was absolutely horrified at what was going on in their community,” she added.