International airports struggling with post-pandemic passenger surge

The uproar over long wait times and missed flights at Dublin Airport over the weekend is being replicated at other airports across the continent struggling to cope with the upsurge in international travel.

British airports in particular have been experiencing significant issues over the last couple of days. Manchester Airport has been among one of the worst affected, with some passengers reporting four-hour queues there on Monday.

“My anxiety is through the roof!” says Catherine Bull, who is scheduled to fly from Manchester today. “[Flying] with an autistic child, and all these horror stories about cancelled flights/holidays are sending my anxiety into overdrive!” she said on Twitter.

Ground handlers have been experiencing “challenges” which are “leading to delays at check-in and baggage reclaim for some passengers”, the airport said in a statement. As a result, it is experiencing departure delays of more than 45 minutes, and arrival delays averaged around 25 minutes.

Passengers departing on flights from Bristol airport were forced to wait outside in a long line which reached as far as the car park.

In a statement, the airport said: “We appreciate the frustration experienced by customers early this morning and apologise for the queues at security, which reached 90 minutes for a short period.

"Over 80% of our customers experience less than a 20-minute security queue; only during peak times we extend beyond this.”

London Gatwick had long queues and aircraft departure delays averaging 41 minutes on Monday. Passengers were left angry after more than 200 flights were cancelled by EasyJet from Gatwick so it can “provide reliable services over this busy period”.

Passengers have also reported delays in Heathrow and Birmingham airports and there are concerns of the situation worsening with the upcoming four-day bank holiday weekend in the UK.

European airports are also experiencing widespread flight delays, according to Flight Aware, which tracks aircraft delays worldwide. It should be noted that aircraft delays are different to airport entry and security delays.

Amsterdam Schiphol airport had departure delays of an average of more than 45 minutes and arrival delays of 35 minutes on Monday, and numerous passengers have taken to social media to express their frustrations at waiting for long periods through security to depart while on aircraft.

Arlanda Airport in Stockholm is also suffering from hours-long security delays, according to numerous accounts online.

Nice Cote d'Azur Airport had departure delays of an average of more than 38 minutes on Monday. Several German airports were also suffering from an average of 25-minute aircraft delays.