Over half pessimistic on climate crisis while majority try to take action on environment

More than half of Irish people are pessimistic about tackling the climate crisis but the majority worry about the impact of climate change and water pollution.

Those are just some of the findings from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which also gauged how Irish people spend time outdoors, with the Covid-19 pandemic leading to more people enjoying being outside than previously.

In findings from the past two months, some 55% of more than 9,300 people surveyed spent more time outdoors than they did before the pandemic, while of those who spent time in natural spaces over the past six months, 97% felt healthier and 93% felt happier afterwards.

CSO statistician Sylvie Clappe said: “We found that more than half of respondents (55%) reported spending more time outdoors than they did before the Covid-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020, and one in three took up new outdoor activities. The most popular activities taken up were hill walking (26%), hiking (24%), running (24%), cycling (22%), and sea swimming (21%)."

Gardening has also become a favoured pastime since the pandemic, the survey found. More than 90% had access to a garden and 34% had started at least one new gardening activity since the start of the pandemic, the CSO said.

Despite a newfound enthusiasm for the outdoors, and a keen awareness of the dangers of climate change, the majority of people believe we have left it too late to act.

Ms Clappe said: "Almost 60% of the participants were concerned about climate change (58%) or pollution of freshwaters and marine waters (57%). When asked if there is still time to act on the environmental issues that preoccupied them the most, more than half of the participants (52%) thought that, while there is still time to act, it is unlikely to happen."

However, a majority are taking action in their own lives to play their part, and want more nature-based solutions, the survey shows.

"To protect the environment, more than 60% of respondents reported they had reduced the heating of their home in the winter, and more than half (53%) had reduced their use of water. In this section of the survey, almost 80% of participants answered ‘no’ when asked if there are enough green spaces and biodiversity in urban areas," Ms Clappe said.

In further findings, 51% of the respondents thought that they could do more to protect the environment, almost 40% of participants reported that they do as much as they can, while a minority (7%) stated that they already do a lot.

There is enthusiasm among people if they feel their actions are tangible in helping the environment, the CSO found.

"Almost half of the participants (49%) stated that they would do more to protect the environment if they felt like their actions really made a difference. Acquiring more knowledge (36%), having more clarity on what environmentally-friendly actions are (33%), or having more time available (27%) would also play an important role in increasing their personal involvement in the protection of the environment," it said.