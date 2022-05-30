Families splurge €160 a month on treats - double the amount spent on fruit and veg

Families are being encouraged to choose healthier food options when it comes to the weekly shop as new research revealed they are spending almost twice as much on treats compared with fruit and vegetables.

Supermarket shopping data found that families with children spent on average €746 on groceries in the month to April 17 and of this €159 (21%) was spent on treats such as biscuits, crisps and chocolate. In comparison, just €49 (6.6%) was spent on fruit and €37 (5%) on vegetables.

On the back of these figures, a healthy eating campaign from safefood, the HSE and Healthy Ireland is encouraging parents to take steps towards a healthier lifestyle for their children. The Start campaign acknowledges, however, that recent food price increases are making it harder for families to fill a trolley with healthy options.

“While costs are rising for everyday foods like milk or bread, products like crisps and chocolate have not seen the same price increases,” said Sarah O’Brien, national lead for the HSE’s healthy eating and active living programme.

“This can make it harder for families when they are trying to ensure their weekly shop contains the right balance of foods. So while we know it’s difficult, we’re encouraging families to talk about the small changes they can make.”

Price increases for foods like crisps, confectionery and soft drinks ranged from 1.9% to 2.2% in the past 12 months, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office. This compares with increases ranging from 0.3% for vegetables, 1.8% for fruit, 4.7% for meat, 8.1% for bread and 8.9% for milk.

“We know that parents and guardians want to do their best,” Ms O’Brien said. “However, we also know that the environment we live in makes it hard for parents and children to go easy on the treats. They are all around us and the food industry invests heavily in the marketing and promotion of these products on TV, online, in-store, in public spaces and more.”

“Parents know the impact that the past two years has had on their family’s life and the pressures that they face, especially with household food budgets tightening,” said Dr Aileen McGloin, director of nutrition with safefood.

“Parents are trying to reduce treats but they need some support in achieving that… All families have different circumstances so it’s about choosing what works for you and your children and making a start with that to make healthier choices.”

The Start campaign is a five-year public health awareness campaign encouraging families to take the first step towards a healthier lifestyle for their children. Visit www.makeastart.ie for practical advice and support on how to reduce treats, ideas for healthy snacks and advice from parenting experts.