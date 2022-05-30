Schools to receive €20m for new books and audiobooks

Schools are to receive their share of €20m in funding this week for books and audiobooks to help encourage a love of reading in students.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has today announced that funding for the literacy resources will be with all recognised primary and post-primary schools in the Free Education Scheme this week.

The funding is being made available this year for schools to purchase books, audiobooks, and other media to improve their existing libraries.

This funding is additional to that already given for the schoolbooks rental scheme and book grants.

Minister Foley said: “I am delighted to announce that the funding is going to be with schools this week. This funding will assist schools to provide literacy-rich environments where learners have access to a variety of literacy resources that caters for all reading abilities.

Provision of such environments is integral to the teaching and learning process as it provides learners with the opportunities for growth in literacy development.”

Learners need access to an array of interesting books and materials that will “encourage increased interaction and development of more positive attitudes toward reading, improved language and communication skills, creativity and critical thinking skills and build their imaginations”, she added.

“I would like to thank Libraries Ireland as they work in partnership with my department to deliver supports for schools. The webinars, hosted by Libraries Ireland, my department and supported by Children’s Books Ireland go a long way to helping schools determine how best to allocate this funding.”

The grant will be paid to schools based on student numbers in each school and at the same rate of €21 per student for primary and post-primary schools in the Free Education Scheme.

A guidance note will also be provided to schools on to best use the funding received.