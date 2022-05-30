Local authorities to be given greater power for Hap top-ups

Powers to allow local authorities to pay more than 20% above existing rent limits in housing assistance payments are being considered by the Government, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

With just 830 rental properties available across the entire country at present, the Government is under mounting pressure to provide greater flexibility to councils to ensure people do not become homeless because of rising rents.

The move comes as the number of adults and children now deemed to be homeless topped 10,000for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Housing Assistance Payment (Hap) scheme has played a vital role in housing eligible families and individuals and latest figures show that over 100,000 Hap tenancies had been set up since the scheme commenced.

More flexibility

The Housing Agency has undertaken an analytical exercise on behalf of Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to examine the effectiveness of Hap payment in light of the lack of supply. The review has now been submitted and is undergoing analysis.

While sources have said the process is still at an early stage, senior Government sources have indicated “a greater level of flexibility” is likely until supply increases to more normal levels.

More than 61,900 households are actively in receipt of Hap support and over 33,000 separate landlords and agents providing accommodation to households supported by the scheme.

There are over 10,000 homeless people in Ireland, the highest rate for two years.

At present, each local authority has statutory discretion to agree to a Hap payment up to 20% above the prescribed maximum rent limit in circumstances where it is necessary, because of local rental market conditions, to secure appropriate accommodation for a household that requires it.

However, in many areas this level of discretion is proving to be insufficient.

It is a matter for the local authority to determine if the application of the flexibility is warranted on a case-by-case basis.

Additional discretion of up to 50% above rent limits is available to assist in housing homeless households in the Dublin region only.

Increase in homelessness

An increase in homelessness to more than 10,000 people, for the first time in over two years, is being driven by spiralling rates of homelessness among single adults in Dublin.

Figures from the Department of Housing on Friday show there were 10,049 people, including 2,944 children, homeless during one week in April — an increase of 224 people since March.

The Government spent close to €900m on rent subsidies in the private sector last year, according to new figures obtained from the Department of Housing.

This included €542m on the Government’s main rent subsidy scheme, Hap.

Spending on Hap has risen by more than 80% since 2018.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin said the Government was absorbing a significant amount of the limited supply of rental accommodation, aggravating the State’s rental crisis.

“This is a direct consequence of their failure to provide an adequate supply of social housing,” he said.

“This over-reliance on the private rental sector is bad for social housing tenants, private renters and the taxpayer. The Government must increase direct investment in social housing output and year on year reduce its use of the private rented sector to meet social housing need."