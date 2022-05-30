Hotels overcharging could risk a return to higher Vat rate, warns Varadkar

The Tánaiste has warned hoteliers that overcharging for accommodation could risk a return to a higher Vat rate.
Leo Varadkar acknowledged that while the tourism sector has had “a very tough few years”, it is important to treat consumers well.
In recent days, a number of instances of high prices, in particular in Dublin, have been shared on social media.
“One thing I would say to hoteliers is, while there might be a shortage of accommodation and space in your hotels, don’t engage in overcharging,” Mr Varadkar said on a visit to Cork.
“The Government took a decision not to put the 9% Vat rate back up. When it comes to that again next year, we don’t want to have to put it up again.
“I don’t want Ireland to get a reputation for being an expensive place to visit, as it did in the past. There’s a cost to be paid for that.
“It’s better to think long term, and perhaps there are more profits to be made long-term in not having such high prices and treating people fairly.”
Mr Varadkar acknowledged hotel prices are high and that there is a shortage of hotels, particularly in Dublin and other cities.
But he rubbished claims that Ukrainian refugees fleeing war were causing the shortage, with only approximately 5% being accommodated in Dublin and 9% of hotels around the country being used for refugees.
“It wouldn’t be fair to blame it on the war in Ukraine. There is a shortage of hotel accommodation in Ireland.
"It wasn’t that long ago that people said we shouldn’t build any new hotels in Dublin; they were wrong. It is important that we increase supply of hotels around the country.”
Part of the pressure is from demand “snapping back” post-pandemic as people are travelling again and concerts and events are on.