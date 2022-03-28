Hotel owners facing into 'gale' of spiralling costs that threaten recovery

The Irish Hotels Federation said certainty over the hospitality Vat rate is 'vitally important'
Hotel owners facing into 'gale' of spiralling costs that threaten recovery

Irish Hotels Federation president Elaina Fitzgerald Kane is urging the Government to scrap plans to return to a higher hospitality Vat rate in the autumn.

Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 17:33
Geoff Percival

Hotel owners are facing into a “gale” of spiralling operating costs that are putting the sector’s already “fragile” recovery at risk, it has been warned.

The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) has used the launch of its annual conference, in Cavan, to urge the Government to scrap plans to return to a higher hospitality Vat rate in the autumn. The Government lowered the Vat rate for the hospitality sector from 13.5% to 9% in November 2020 as a Covid support measure, but it is set to return to 13.5% later this year.

“Having only just weathered the storm of Covid-19, hoteliers and guesthouse operators are now facing into a gale of spiralling operational costs which are putting an unbearable strain on their businesses,” said IHF president Elaina Fitzgerald Kane.

Our sector, which is at the heart of communities throughout the country, supporting over 270,000 livelihoods pre-pandemic, is being placed under real pressure by price hikes across all areas of operation.” 

Ms Fitzgerald Kane said hotels and guesthouses are seeing large year-on-year jumps in energy, water, food and beverage, and insurance costs, with nearly 80% of hotels being “significantly” impacted by escalating business costs.

She said certainty over the Vat rate is “vitally important” and increasing it back to over 13% would make Ireland a European outlier.

The hospitality Vat rate is 9% or lower in 15 EU member states and only exceeds 13.5% in one, namely Denmark.

“The Government has gone the distance throughout this very trying pandemic in terms of supporting livelihoods and businesses in the tourism sector, and this has put us in a stronger position to recover than some of our international competitors. 

"Continuing that support now with an extension of the 9% Vat rate, until business levels stabilise, will underpin this great work," she said.

Read More

Confidence amongst Irish consumers falls sharply over Russian invasion

More in this section

U.S., EU Reach LNG Supply Deal to Cut Dependence on Russia EU and US agree gas supply deal to end Russian dependency
Choppy waters for businesses as new wave of Covid-19 causes staff shortages Choppy waters for businesses as new wave of Covid-19 causes staff shortages
P&O Ferries announcement Boris Johnson backs calls for ‘brazen’ P&O Ferries boss to quit
<p>27% of complaints (1,257) received related to insurance products, with complaints most commonly concerning claim handling or rejection of an insurance claim.</p>

Watchdog warning after woman lost €20,000 in cryptocurrency scam

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices