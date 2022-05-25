'Thuggish' behaviour at Dublin Airport condemned in Dáil

The Government utterly condemns the “thuggish” behaviour captured on video at Dublin Airport on Tuesday when a man was recorded stamping on another man’s head during a brawl, the Dáil has heard.

One man who was arrested following the brawl is due to appear before Swords District Court on June 14 in relation to the incident.

Speaking in the Dáil, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien was pressed on the level of resources at the airport — not only in terms of dealing with violence as recorded but also the recent chronic delays at security gates.

Fianna Fáil TD Cormac Devlin raised the shocking footage shared widely on social media on Tuesday night and a weekend report that found that Dublin Airport failed a European Aviation Safety Authority audit.

“We absolutely condemn the thuggish behaviour we witnessed last night,” Mr O’Brien said on behalf of the Government in the Dáil.

Mr O’Brien commended the response from An Garda Síochána and airport staff in relation to the issue.

On the wider security delays, Mr O’Brien said the recruitment and training of approximately 200 new security staff is under way.

In response to queries from the Irish Examiner, An Garda Síochána said its officers with the assistance of the DAA Airport Police responded to a public order incident at Dublin Airport on May 24.

“One man has since been taken to Beaumont Hospital where he is receiving treatment. One man (20s) was arrested and was detained at Swords Garda station. He has since been charged and is due to appear before Swords District Court 14, June 2022,” the statement said.

Safety audit

It was reported at the weekend that firearms and improvised explosives passed undetected through Dublin Airport’s security screening during a major safety audit.

Seven ‘prohibited’ devices — including guns, improvised explosive devices and components of explosive devices — managed to pass through scanners and security staff during the audit, which took place at the airport last month.

Queues at Dublin Airport could continue well into the summer months. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

There are now fears that extra security measures may be imposed on the country’s main airport, which could cause further delays and disruption to passengers.

The European authority contacted the Irish Aviation Authority and Dublin Airport Authority in recent days about making a return assessment to examine what has been done to ensure the breaches are not repeated.

The European authority will issue a report on its findings then conduct a follow-up audit.

Security sources involved in the oversight process said that the country’s biggest airport could be hit with an Article 15 sanction if it fails the second audit.

Under an Article 15, imposed by the EU, additional security measures would be imposed on aircraft leaving Dublin Airport and on planes arriving at European destinations from the capital.