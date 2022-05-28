Woman, 60s, in serious condition following motorbike collision in Dublin

Investigations into the incident are ongoing

Sat, 28 May, 2022 - 14:45
Rebecca Laffan

A woman in her 60s is in a serious condition in hospital after she was struck by a motorbike in Dublin.

The motorcylist, a man in his 30s, is also in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident took place on Amiens Street, Dublin 1 on Friday afternoon, May 27, at approximately 1.20pm.

The woman, a pedestrian, was taken to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, and gardaí have stated her condition is serious. 

Gardaí in Store Street are appealing for any witnesses who were in the North Strand/Amien Street areas yesterday between 1pm and 1.30pm who may have footage (including Dash Cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

"Investigations are ongoing," added a garda spokesperson.

