Temperatures to hit 20C with dry and sunny weekend ahead

The final weekend of May is set to be a good one with sunny weather and high temperatures expected.

The mercury will hit highs of 20C this weekend, running close to the hottest day of the year so far. Earlier this month, Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon saw a temperature of 20.9C.

Friday is expected to see temperatures of 13C in the north to 19C in the south while it will stay dry and largely clear tonight.

Saturday will be a "dry and sunny" day with temperatures reaching highs of 14C and 20C. The warmest weather is expected to be in the south, according to Met Éireann.

Saturday night will follow suit with Friday by staying dry and clear although temperatures will fall considerably to lows of 5C to 9C.

It will again be sunny and dry through most of Sunday but there will be a "chance of a light shower" in the north and east. Temperatures will again reach highs of 19C.

The good weather will begin to change on Sunday, with it becoming cloudier through the night. Monday will see a "cooler, cloudier day" bringing "scattered light showers". The highest temperatures will come down to 11C to 15C.

Met Éireann said that there will be "marginally higher temperatures on Tuesday" with it being "a rather cloudy day with light winds and scattered showers".

More showers are expected in the middle of next week with temperatures "about average for the time of year".