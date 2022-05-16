Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far 

People making the most of the fine weather on the beach at Garylucas, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 12:07
Steve Neville

Sunday proved to be Ireland's hottest day of the year so far.

The mercury hit 20.9C at Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon, rounding off a weekend of fine weather.

A number of other weather stations also say temperatures of 20C or higher, including Shannon Airport in Clare (20.4C) and Belmullet in Mayo (20.3C).

While temperatures will remain in the high teens for the rest of the week, the weather will take a turn for the unsettled.

Monday will see some scattered showers, some of which will be heavy in the afternoon.

Met Éireann said: "There is potential for localised thundery downpours, most likely over the northern half of the country later."

It will also be humid with temperatures reaching highs of 16C to 20C.

Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells at first. However, further showery rain will spread from the southwest overnight, turning heavy at times.

Tuesday morning will see rain lingering in parts of the eastern areas but it will be largely dry further west.

A spell of rain will spread over the eastern half of the country early tomorrow afternoon, turning heavy in places, before clearing northwards through the evening.

Met Éireann added: "Western parts will be drier with scattered showers and some sunny spells, however, thundery downpours are again possible locally."

Temperatures will reach highs of 14C to 17C.

The rest of the week will remain unsettled with spells of rain while "temperatures will return closer to average and it will be blustery at times".

Meanwhile, a status yellow thunderstorm warning jas been issued for Northern Ireland by the British Met Office. 

"Scattered thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon bringing some disruption to travel in places," it warned. 

The warning is in place from 1pm until 10pm this evening.  

