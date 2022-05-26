Passport applications to be reviewed after huge number of inaccurate forms received

The passport application form is to be reviewed due to the large volume of inaccurate forms it receives, the Tánaiste has confirmed.

The issue around the wait for passports was debated in the Dáil on Thursday after TDs reported being inundated with complaints and queries from constituents who could not get a passport and were at risk of missing important trips.

Leo Varadkar said he believes there is an issue with the process if 40% of applications are being returned because they are not filled out correctly.

"We're examining the forms as well, to see whether they can be improved. As somebody who deals with public administration a lot, it's always my view that if maybe, 5% of the applications are filled in wrong, that's probably the applicants who made the mistake. But if it's 40%, then there's something wrong with the application process and we need to find out what that is."

Minister for State Thomas Byrne said in the Dáil that the level of demand for passports is not unique to Ireland and there are similar stories in other jurisdictions with a large demand for passports given the removal of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

25,000 applications per week

Passport services are processing about 25,000 applications per week. Some 650,000 passports will be issued by the end of June this year.

It expects 1.4 million applications this year, the highest ever received.

"The department has increased the resources needed to address the increased demand for passports and we have dramatically increased the number of staff assigned to the passport service that a major recruitment drive has been underway over the past several months. So there is 340 extra staff there since last June," Mr Byrne said.

"There is a statutory responsibility of the passport service to protect the integrity of the Irish passport. It is an important document. So first of all, each application especially for new applications has to be checked very very carefully.

"Quite frankly, if there was one child abduction done on a fake passport ... All of the queries in the world that were delayed passports could be quickly forgotten. So there's a balance between making sure these are done right."

Mr Byrne encouraged everyone who is waiting on a passport to apply online.

"If we can have one message that we could all have going from this chamber it is that only apply for a passport online. Do not apply by paper.

"The passport online service is dealing with 90% of passport applications including first-time applications. Every single application can be done online, including a child's application or for a first-time passport and I strongly urge people to do that."