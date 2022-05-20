High temperatures but unsettled: Here's what the weather will be like this weekend

High temperatures but unsettled: Here's what the weather will be like this weekend

Saturday will be unsettled but temperatures will reach highs of 18C. File picture: Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 07:58
Steve Neville

Temperatures will be in the high teens but the glorious sunshine of last week is unlikely to be seen this weekend.

Last Sunday was recorded as the hottest day of the year so far, with the mercury hitting 20.9C at Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon.

This weekend will see highs of around 18C but it will be unsettled in the coming days.

Throughout Friday, there will be rain in the west that will be heavy at times as it spreads eastwards across the country in the morning.

Sunny spells and scattered showers will follow with localised thundery falls possible, especially in the east, Met Éireann said.

Showers will ease in the evening with many areas having a dry and bright end to the day. The highest temperatures will be between 13C to 16C or 17C.

Tonight will be dry but it will turn cloudier overnight with some showers moving onto western coasts towards dawn.

Saturday will see a good deal of cloud with showers that will be "most persistent and frequent" across Connacht and Ulster.

Elsewhere there will be decent dry spells with showers more isolated. There will be the odd bit of sunshine breaking through as it brightens up at times and temperatures will reach highs of 14C to 17C or 18C.

Met Éireann has said Saturday night will be cloudy with showers persisting on the Atlantic coast. It will be a mild and humid night with ith temperatures not falling below 11C or 12C.

Sunday will again see temperatures reach highs of 14C to 18C but it will again be unsettled.

It will be a rather cloudy morning with showers extending countrywide. It will brighten up in the afternoon with some sunshine in between showers.

Showers will continue to feed in overnight on Sunday from the Atlantic while there will be some clear spells, with the driest weather towards the southeast.

Monday will see widespread showers that will turn increasingly heavy as the day goes on. There will be showers on most days next week, Met Éireann has said, with temperatures dropping back to the low to mid-teens early next week.

Cork City retailers remove foil-wrapped products from shelves after surge in heroin use

