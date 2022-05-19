Gardaí review list of 600 names linked to Kinahan crime family

Gardaí and US authorities are seeking to 'widen the net' on individuals linked to Ireland's most notorious crime family, with a view to extending financial sanctions to more gangland figures.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has revealed that work is ongoing to review a list of 600 people linked to the Kinahan cartel.

The list includes “significant crime figures” who are already banned from entering the US because of their associations with the cartel, but are not yet included in the financial sanctions that have been imposed by the US and the United Arab Emirates on the Kinahans and their inner circle.

Sanctions

Sanctions so far have been levelled against cartel founder Christy Kinahan Snr and his sons, Daniel and Christopher Jnr, as well as four of their key associates. The sanctions include travel bans and the freezing of bank accounts.

Commissioner Harris said more people could be added to the list.

“The US Customs and Border Protection agency was responsible for enforcing the travel ban on the 600 people on the list," he said.

We're also looking to other international partners to see what else might be done in respect of those 600, because there are significant crime figures in there.

“They may not feature on the US sanctions list at this moment in time. We have to assess them, assess what that means for us in terms of the actual crime investigation, and follow through with the necessary authorities.”

Gardaí will rank criminals on the 600-strong US travel ban list by priority and then determine how criminal investigations into them can be progressed or sanctions extended.

Mr Harris confirmed that information about the Kinahans and their associates had been “flowing” in since the sanctions were announced last month and rewards of up to $5m were offered for information by the US Department of the Treasury.

He also revealed that while there is "a huge amount of information" coming from the international banking sector, as well as intelligence coming from other areas of society.