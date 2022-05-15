Motorcyclist killed following collision

Motorcyclist killed following collision

Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 16:55
Michelle McGlynn

A man, aged in his 50s, has been killed following a road traffic collision in Co Louth this afternoon.

Gardaí are currently at the scene on the N2 at the Philipstown junction.

The incident, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred at around 12.35pm.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The body has been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda.

No other injuries were reported.

The road between Collon and Ardee is currently closed to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Ardee are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward and for those with camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 685 3222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

