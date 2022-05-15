Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious assault in Dublin playground

Investigations are ongoing, according to gardaí

Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 11:57
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked in Tallaght on Saturday night.

The serious assault happened at a playground in the Mac Uilliam estate at around 11.40pm.

The man, aged in his 40s, was discovered unconscious with apparent head injuries. He was taken to Tallaght Hospital and then to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

The scene remains closed for a forensic examination.

No arrests have been made and gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area to come forward, particularly anyone who may have video or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght garda station 01-666 6000 or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.

