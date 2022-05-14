Gardaí seek help finding missing 17-year-old

Gardaí seek help finding missing 17-year-old

Have you seen Aaron Donnelly? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sat, 14 May, 2022 - 16:25
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating the whereabouts of a Dublin teen who has been missing since Monday.

Aaron Donnelly, 17, is missing from Finglas, Dublin 11 since May 9.

He is described as being 5'8", of slim build with short brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Aaron was wearing a white Northface jacket, black and grey Northface tracksuit bottoms and grey Nike Vapor Max runners.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Missing people
