Gardaí concerned for welfare of a teen missing from Kildare

Gardaí concerned for welfare of a teen missing from Kildare

Have you seen Khadijah Kuhnel?

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 09:15

Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of a teenager missing from Kildare.

They are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Khadijah Kuhnel.

She has been missing from Celbridge since May 4.

Khadijah is described as being 5’4” with a slim build. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Khadijah was wearing at the time she went missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Read More

Stormont Assembly to meet with DUP set to block election of new speaker

More in this section

Ireland misses out on a place in the Eurovision Song Contest grand final Ireland misses out on a place in the Eurovision Song Contest grand final
Gardaí seek help in finding missing Tallaght woman Gardaí seek help in finding missing Tallaght woman
Euro stock 'With this inflation, it’s low-to-middle income people who are going to suffer quite badly'
Missing people
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will not support the election of a new Stormont speaker (Liam McBurney/PA)

Stormont Assembly to meet with DUP set to block election of new speaker

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices