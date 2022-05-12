Gardaí seek help in finding missing Tallaght woman

Áine Ryan, 45, has been missing from Cushlawn Park since Wednesday, May 11.

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 19:43
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for information which will help trace the whereabouts of a woman missing from the Tallaght area.

She is described as being 5' 7" in height, with a slim build and long black hair.

When last seen, she was wearing blue, black and pink Nike Airmax runners, black joggers and a ¾ length black gillet.

Anyone with information on Áine's whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

