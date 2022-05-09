17-year-old injured in Donegal collision passes away

A 17-year-old girl who was injured in a collision last week has died, Gardaí said.
The collision, involving one car, occurred on May 1 at Meenformal, Glen, Carraig Airt at approximately 9.15pm.
The teenager had been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries and was then transferred to Beaumont Hospital.
Gardaí confirmed that she passed away this evening.
Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision to come forward.
Any road users who were travelling in the area on May 1 at the time of the incident and who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with information can contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.