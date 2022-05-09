Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Dublin teen

Have you seen Patrick O'Brien?

Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 21:23
Steve Neville

Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of a teenager missing from Dublin.

Patrick O'Brien, 15, has been missing from Dublin city centre since early Saturday morning, May 7.

Gardaí in Mountjoy are appealing for help in locating the teen. 

He is described as being 5’11” with a medium build. He has short black hair and blue eyes.

When Patrick was last seen he was wearing a black hoody tracksuit top, black tracksuit bottoms and black Nike runners.

It is believed that Patrick may be in Dublin city centre. Gardaí and Patrick’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Patrick is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 666 8601, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

